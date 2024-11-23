© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
46 residents of the Kursk region returned home from Ukraine as a result of the negotiation process with the Ukrainian side (hostages).
Footage of Russians arriving from Ukraine after the negotiation process.
46 residents of the Kursk region returned home from Ukraine as a result of the negotiation process with the Ukrainian side, reported the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation Tatyana Moskalkova.