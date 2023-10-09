© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Subconscious mind, located in the solar plexus, soul’s light body, stores the truths verified by the conscious mind, and coordinates with Universal Mind in manifesting the soul’s creations. Here is the teaching lesson by the Golden Ones relating to the subconscious mind:https://thepathtooneness.com/subconscious-mind/