Gun Control - A Jewish Prerogative

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jews have the lowest rate of gun ownership of all religious groups, with just 13 percent of Jewish households owning firearms, compared to 41 percent for non-Jews, a 2017 report on religion and gun ownership found.
Mirrored - MediaGiant