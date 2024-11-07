Turn back to GOD and HE will remove the thorns in your path!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #143; A study into Ezkiel 2, shows us we can be caught in the collateral damage of other peoples' poor decisions. There is a reality concerning BLESSING by association and CURSING by association. Only GOD can carry the Christian through those challenging times. Negative Believers often do not realize the ripple effect of their negative choices will touch the life of others.