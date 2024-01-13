THE MERKAVA MBT IN ISRAEL IS BURNING JUST LIKE THE LEOPARDS IN UKRAINE..WHY??

We take a timely look at the Merkava tank and variants and see how HAMAS are fast learners when it comes to killing MBT's. Also a brief revisit of the M47-48 - Magach tanks, which the Israel's also field.
