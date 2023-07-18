Quo Vadis





July 19, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 18, 2023.





Dear children, the road to holiness is full of obstacles, but do not retreat.





My Jesus expects much from you.





Truth is the light that illuminates your journey towards Heaven.





Move away from the darkness of false doctrines and remain faithful to the Eternal Truth of God.





Do not allow the demon to win.





Ye are a belonging of the Lord and He awaits you with immense Fatherly Love.





The mire of false doctrines will cause spiritual blindness in many souls.





Turn ye to Jesus.





Be faithful to the true Magisterium of His Church, for only thus can you contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Pray much.





When you are estranged, you become the target of the enemy of God.





Welcome the Gospel of My Jesus and seek strength in the Eucharist.





There is no victory without the Cross.





Difficult times will come for those who love and defend the truth.





Onward! Your reward will come from the Lord.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady gave a similar message to Pedro on December 29, 2015:





Dear children, be filled with the Love of My Son Jesus.





The heart that loves much in this earthly life experiences the Love of My Son Jesus in eternity.





As I have said in the past, what the Lord has reserved for His elect, human eyes have never seen.





No happiness in this earthly life can be compared to Happiness in the Presence of My Lord.





Take care of your spiritual life.





Let not sin blow out the flame of love that the Lord has placed in your hearts.





Remain with the Lord and only He should you follow and serve. Give the best of yourselves to the mission entrusted to you.





Do not grumble.





Listen to the Voice of the Lord and He will change you.





Be docile and pursue holiness.





Be just.





In the Final Triumph of My Immaculate Heart, only those who are faithful will behold the wonders of God.





Listen to me. Forward on the path I have pointed out.





This is the message I give you today on behalf of the Trinity.





Thank you for permitting Me to reunite you here one more time.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fDHP0B7ke-E