Gear Review: The Moonlight Blade Titanium Flipper Utility Folding Knife

Another nice piece of gear for those events like a Texas BBQ.Night and eye catching, replaceable utility knife blades, Machined from Titanium and brass with 16 captured Stainless Steel ball bearings for a smooth snap opening.
Beautiful fit and finish, this is an eye catcher.
Thanks for coming by and watching
Big 3 folks
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
