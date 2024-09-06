Woman Attacks Judge In Court During Divorce Hearing #courtroom





Judge Jennifer Edwards was hearing a domestic violence complaint lodged against Melissa Harvick.





Harvick kept interrupting the judge and was given 10 days in jail for contempt of court, and that's when Harvick tried to leap over the railing to get it Judge Edwards.





Three court security officers quickly jump in and struggle to bring her under control.





The 10-day sentence for contempt was changed to 120-days, a protective order for her husband, terroristic threatening charges, and intimidation of a public official charges. Her husband was awarded sole custody of their children.





The Judge recused herself from future proceedings since she became a victim in new charges involving the lady woman ogre.





