Redpill: Is This ‘War’ Being Staged?

Movie Subplot Twist: [Un]Wag The Dog
* Events in the Middle East may be scripted.
* We’re being played.
* Everyone is telegraphing their moves back and forth — as if they want their ‘attacks’ and ‘counter-attacks’ defeated.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 April 2024
https://rumble.com/v4qd4ni-war-or-was-this-scripted-ep.-2233-04192024.html