Autonomous Knowledge - Discussion with JimBob on WWW implications
17 views • 05/08/2023

My original intent was to get on and discuss the "truther" construct, but the conversation veered towards my main research focus, the implications of mass media, and the agenda that drives it!

You can check out the entire stream here...



• Autonomous Knowledge
Also check out JimBob's other work. He's a popular memer, musician, and Christian apologist who is finding his way to the preserved traditional Christian faith, Orthodoxy.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
On a personal note, I'm in the middle of a major life change, particularly after hitting a wall, so I'm reaching out to my audience for some assistance. If you would like to see my efforts to continue (in exposing Mass Media conditioning, rhetoric, and its implications), please offer your support (but only if you can afford to). And yes, things are that bad (for many of us, especially post COUPE1-9 LuckDown), or I otherwise wouldn't be asking strangers for such a thing. Either way, your prayers are much appreciated, particularly that God forgive me for falling short of producing better fruits


You can support my contributions here through Patreon-
https://www.patreon.com/NicodemusSerpico


You can also support my most prized written work, which has been sitting on the shelf for about 5 years because I haven't been able to afford a professional editor, that was created to provide guidance for the modern only-child and widowed/single-parent.If you are a professional children's book editor that would be willing to work with me on payment, please let me know!Otherwise, the GoFundMe to pay for editing is titled, ""To Be Hue" -4 widowed-single parents & only child"


I'm also looking for an artist to team up with, or sponsorship for publication, for a comic book series I created a few years ago that was designed to be as harmless as a dove, but as clever as a serpent, in reaching the lost sheep. It warned of Jan.6th, COUPE1-9, etc., and can be a very useful tool to reach those with closed ears & hardened hearts.So if you are a comic book artist that is intrigued by this approach, please let me know in the comment section.


Treatments for all of my work are available upon request.


"Blessed are those who endure unto the end." ~Matthew 24 : 13
artificial intelligencealgorithmsnew world ordertranshumanismconditioning
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

