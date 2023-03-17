© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia | Did Hunter Biden Take Part In the Organization of Military Biological Research In Ukraine? | Russian Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, Chief of Russian Military Nuclear, Biological & Chemical Protection Troops | U.S. Military Biological Activities
Toxic Mosquito Aerial Release System - READ: https://patents.google.com/patent/US8967029B1/en
Read Karen Kingston's Original Post HERE: https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/dear-congress-ignoring-pfizers-bioweapon?utm_source=direct&r=18twbi&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web
Read the Original Karen Kingston Tweet: https://twitter.com/kingston_truth/status/1635685810518528003?s=46&t=i90XZLE1dkeTq5MA8TKaZQ
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today At: www.BH-PM.com
Learn More About Dr. Jim Meehan Today At: www.MeehanMD.com
Learn More About Mel K Today At: www.TheMelKShow.com
666 | REAL EYES REALIZE REAL LIES | WEF Logo = 666, CERN Logo = 666, Google Chrome Logo = 666, WWW = 6666, CORONA = 666, HR 6666 = Forced Vaccination, WO-2020-060606 = MARK OF THE BEAST
**********************************************************************************
Biden Admin Negotiates Deal to Give WHO Authority Over US Pandemic Policies - READ - https://www.theepochtimes.com/biden-admin-negotiates-deal-to-give-who-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies_5066631.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=digitalsub
Zero draft of the WHO CA+ for the consideration of the Intergovernmental
Negotiating Body at its fourth meeting - READ - https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/pdf_files/inb4/A_INB4_3-en.pdf
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation And Government Confiscation Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
Learn How to Support Peter Navarro While Buying Some of the World's Highest Quality Home Goods At: www.MyPillow.com/Navarro
**********************************************************************************
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today with Help from Beverly Hills Precious Metals Today HERE: www.BH-PM.com
Learn the Truth About CBDCs and Executive Order #14067 HERE: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content
ReAwaken America Tour | Momentum Builds As Eric Trump, General Flynn, Julie Green, Kash Patel, Pastor Greg Locke, Alex Jones, Mike Lindell & Team America Heads to Trump Doral Miami, FL (May 12th & 13th) & Las Vegas NV, (Aug. 25th & 26th)
Learn More About Doctor Sherwood Today At: www.Sherwood.TV
Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation and Government Confiscation Today Here: www.BH-PM.com
ReAwaken America Tour | General Flynn, Eric Trump, Alex Jones, Kash Patel, Gen Flynn & Team America Are Taking the ReAwaken Tour to Miami, FL (May 12 & 13) & Las Vegas, NV (Aug. 25 & 26) + Klaus Schwab & the World Economic Forum Are Going to HELL!!!
Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
**March 23rd - Tickets On Sale for Tulsa, Oklahoma (Only 300 Tickets Will Be Sold to This Event)
**May 12th & 13th - Tickets On Sale for TRUMP DORAL Miami, Florida!!!
**August 25th & 26th - Tickets On Sale for Las Vegas, Nevada!!!
**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All
**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102