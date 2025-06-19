IDF destruction of the containment dome of the Arak nuclear reactor by a Delilhah cruise missile - not nuclear-active

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Israel Defense Forces releases footage of the destruction of the containment dome of the Arak nuclear reactor by a Delilhah cruise missile.
Adding:
We have information that the reactor in Arak is damaged, but it is not nuclear-active and there are no concerns about radioactivity leakage - IAEA