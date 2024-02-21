Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html





Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html





Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC





What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj





Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!





I have made many videos in the past talking about ingesting Methylene Blue to gain the vast array of scientifically proven nootropic, detox, and healing benefits. It also has videos on mega-dosing with Lugols Iodine.





Many people ask me if I can take these on the same day. The answer is YES, but you need to know how to take them both safely on the same day, and you can find out how in this video, "How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!".





If you want to learn about this fully, watch this video, "How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!" from start to FINISH!





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno