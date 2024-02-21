BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
542 followers
50 views • 02/21/2024

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Iodine's Proven Health And Detox Benefits! - http://bitly.ws/JezX

The Lugols Iodine Starting Dose Instructions! - http://bitly.ws/Pb3F

Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC


What Is Methylene Blue, Its History, Benefits, And More! - https://bit.ly/3PKTRGs

Methylene Blues Scientifically Proven Health Benefits! - https://bit.ly/3VUFJM8

The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40Yo2hM

How To Make A Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3WHcjlz

Why You Should Make Your Own Methylene Blue 1% Solution! - https://bit.ly/3ZJR2Kj


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!


I have made many videos in the past talking about ingesting Methylene Blue to gain the vast array of scientifically proven nootropic, detox, and healing benefits. It also has videos on mega-dosing with Lugols Iodine.


Many people ask me if I can take these on the same day. The answer is YES, but you need to know how to take them both safely on the same day, and you can find out how in this video, "How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!".


If you want to learn about this fully, watch this video, "How To Take METHYLENE BLUE & MEGA DOSES OF IODINE On The Same DAY!" from start to FINISH!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Glycinate - https://amzn.to/3QdFxHh

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
iodinelugols iodinemethylene bluehow to use iodinemega dosing iodinemega dosing lugols iodinehow to use methylene bluehow to take methylene blue and mega doses of lugols iodinemethylene blue iodinemethylene blue lugols iodineiodine megadosecan you take methylene blue with iodinecan you take methylene blue and mega doses of iodine
