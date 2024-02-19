Red Flags and Malicious Behaviors of a Narcissist and Protection Strategies - Mary Heiser

Mary Heiser was married for over 30 years to a man who displayed many behaviors consistent with someone who is a “malignant narcissist.” She returned home one day after serving for Operation Christmas Child, and discovered her husband was gone. He had taken all his personal items, her personal treasures, important documents, and financial records. Mary began to realize she had been mentally, emotionally, and financially abused and controlled for most of the marriage and then discarded. She describes five malicious behaviors that can help others identify if they are living with or dealing with a narcissist and how to recognize the “red flags.” Several strategies to protect themselves, including keeping a close eye on all financial issues and accounts are also discussed.









TAKEAWAYS





Spiritual warfare in the home is a clear and evident facet in these types of relationships as narcissism is mostly about self glorification





You can expect to be devalued, blamed, lied to and instilled with fear, so it’s imperative you have a solid relationship with the Lord





One of Mary’s favorite words is “thrival” - a combination of survival and thriving - finding herself again after decades of narcissistic abuse





Forgiveness is possible and necessary for “thrival” to happen but cannot be done without strength that only Jesus Christ can provide









