YouTube JOCK suffers VAXX poison induced CARDIAC ARREST

Dominic Fusco 10 AUGUST 2023

"Today, I’m grateful to be alive.

On Saturday I went to the track with a few friends to test our mile times. Thank God I didn’t do it alone.

After finishing the mile (5:15 in case you were curious) I collapsed on the track and went into cardiac arrest.

While I don’t have any recollection of anything after lap 3, apparently I tried to get back up, then collapsed again and went purple, had a seizure, and lost my pulse.

At that point, I was dead.

If it hadn’t been for @gym.goose and a firefighter who happened to see what was going on giving me CRP, and @harry_rgray calling an ambulance, I wouldn’t be writing this.

I was rushed to the hospital and put on a ventilator in the ICU. They kept me on this all day and through the night, which kept me alive since I couldn’t breathe on my own.

They tried twice to take me off of it, but I still couldn’t breathe on my own.

My mom got the call and flew from Philly to Austin.

From what my amazing friends who were there by my side said, when she walked into the room, something came over me, and I even gave a little smile despite still not being conscious.

After about 24-hours on the ventilator, they tried again to wake me up, and by the grace of God, I woke up.

I was heavily sedated on the medication, but I woke up to a room full of people who hadn’t left my side since the day before.

Along with the amazing doctors and staff, I’m fully convinced that prayers, love, and positive energy saved me.

I got transferred to a separate hospital to be around cardiologists and electrophysiologists who have been running tests on my heart the last few days.

It’s been frustrating and scary, especially since they haven’t pinpointed a reason why this happened, what caused it, and there a still question marks for what lies ahead for me.

But, I know that there was a reason FOR me, not to me, and that it is all part of God’s plan for my life.

I’m eternally grateful for all of the love, support, and prayers from people that I know saved me.

God is not done with me, and I will use this to glorify Him and do my best to inspire others.

My urge to each one of you is to live your life to the fullest each day.

Love you all ❤️"

