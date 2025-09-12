Turning the Tide 911 Justice in 2025 - Day 2 with Tucker Carlson Dennis Kucinich and More





Turning the Tide: 9/11 Justice in 2025 — Day 2 with Tucker Carlson, Dennis Kucinich and More





Three days of talks and remembrance marking the 24th anniversary of 9/11, broadcast live and archived on Redacted.





5:00 – 5:10 PM: Clayton Morris and Tucker Carlson, “Live Broadcast Introduction and Conversation with Tucker Carlson”





5:10 – 5:30 PM: Jason Bermas and Special Guests, “Remembrances and Prayers”





5:30 – 6:00 PM: Matt Campbell, brother of Geoff Campbell, “Justice for Geoff: The Battle to Reopen His Inquest”





6:00 – 6:10 PM: Bob McIlvaine, father of Bobby McIlvaine, “My Journey for Truth” (via livestream)





6:10 – 6:25 PM: Bill Brinnier, best friend of Frank De Martini, “What Searching for the Truth of 9/11 Means to Me”





6:25 – 6:50 PM: Erik Lawyer, “Firefighters Call for a New 9/11 Investigation”





6:50 – 7:05 PM: Mick Harrison, Esq., “9/11 Lawsuits: History, Assessment, and Prognosis”





7:05 – 7:15 PM: Barbara Honegger, “Making History by Officializing the 9/11 Facts”





7:15 – 7:45 PM: BREAK





7:45 – 8:00 PM: Remarks by Emcee Jason Bermas





8:00 – 8:30 PM: Elizabeth Murray, “The Day the World Was Deceived: A CIA Insider’s 9/11 Story”





8:30 – 9:00 PM: Former US Rep. Curt Weldon, “BOX ALARM 9/11 — The Awakening”





9:00 – 9:15 PM: Lt. Col. Anthony Shaffer, “The Unanswered Questions of the 9/11 Attack: The Unexplained and Unexplored Facts”





9:15 – 9:30 PM: Remarks by Former US Rep. Dennis Kucinich





9:30 – 10:00 PM: Remarks by John Kiriakou, former CIA officer



