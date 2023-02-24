Reporter Labeled Aggressive For Asking Mayor Pete Questions On Ohio Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TP USA reporter Savanah Hernandez attempted to ask Mayor Pete questions
on his slow response to the East Palestine Toxic waster disaster. In the
first video he ducks out an his press secretary says she will answer
questions off camera and that asking questions on camera is aggressive.
Like the Washington ComPost says Democracy Dies in Darkness.