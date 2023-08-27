Fortress Beehive Solar-Powered Ventilation Fan

Inventor, John Rocheleau, assembles and reviews his first Fortress stainless steel beehive with electric heat and solar-powered fan with thermostat control. The reason for a fan (this one is only 5-watts) in a beehive is simple: when the temperature inside the hive, especially in the brood box, rises above the brood's optimal temperature, and the thermostat setpoint, the fan will come on and slowly bring fresh air into the brood box through the Vestibule entrance/exit slots, and push hot air out through the roof. Once the temperature (sensed by a remote sensor that is positioned immediately above the brood box) drops below the thermostat setting (I use the 96-degree setpoint), the fan automatically shuts off. How does this help the bees? When the brood temperature is higher than optimal, the bees fan their wings to cool it off. Why then, not have a slow-moving fan do this? 5-watts is akin to the air moved by hundreds of bees, so wouldn't it be better to relieve the bees of needless fanning, so they can go about other business in the hive? The less the bees have to fan, the more evaporation can happen during honey production, so in theory, this fan can help increase honey production. Finally, the more the fan relieves the bees of fanning work, the more productivity is likely to result, and the less bearding will happen as the bees hang out outside the hive, not doing the work they should be doing - because it is too hot inside the hive. More on this in future videos. https://www.beefortressusa.com 800-598-5949 @RealBeeFortress #ReallySavingTheBees

