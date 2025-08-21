© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BhCWSPaBEj4
Content Creator: https://www.youtube.com/@DrA-Online
Dr. Paul Anderson - What YOU NEED TO KNOW About Methylene Blue Fascinating Health Benefits
Dr. A explains the uses, benefits, and safe dosing of methylene blue, highlighting its role in energy production, brain health, and cell protection.
CHAPTERS
00:00 Introduction
00:45 The Role of Methylene Blue
03:01 How to Buy Methylene Blue Safely
05:04 Dosing Methylene Blue Safely
06:11 Methylene Blue Tablets vs. Liquid
07:09 Methylene Blue in Neurological Health