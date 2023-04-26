Battle for Ukraine, impressive view of Mi 35 helicopter on combat duty amid hostilities

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Impressive view of Russian Mi-35 multi-role attack helicopter in combat duty amid hostilities during a special military operation in Ukraine to destroy militant positions. Mi-35 flew at a very low altitude, not touching trees and wires to avoid detection. As soon as the militants appeared, Mi-35 fired missiles that destroyed their positions.
Mirrored - TeleTruth