Warning!: In Syria, Turkish-backed Sultan Suleiman Shah militants gloat over Alawite corpses in al-Qardahah

Turkish-backed Sultan Suleiman Shah militants gloat over Alawite corpses in al-Qardahah.

Standing in a ditch filled with bodies, they chant:

“They have been trampled! Praise be to God! These are the remnants of the fallen regime!”

The Sultan Suleiman Shah Brigade (aka al-Amshat), a Turkish-backed faction of the Syrian National Army, has been accused of war crimes, including abductions, extortion, and forced displacement—particularly targeting Kurds in Afrin.

Brutality and sectarian violence in Syria escalate.