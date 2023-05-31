Blocking Bank Cards in Ukraine has shifted from Civilians to the Military - Ukrainian Soldiers Complain about the Authorities Blocking their Bank Cards for Utility Debts.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Blocking bank cards in Ukraine has shifted from civilians to the military. Videos are going viral in which Ukrainian soldiers complain about the authorities blocking their bank cards for utility debts. As a result, they cannot buy a uniform or pay for medical treatment — after all that, the Ukrainian regime, having received millions of dollars from the West, cannot provide for its troops.