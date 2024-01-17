Create New Account
EMERGENCY: Leaked German Military Document Details Countdown To World War III
Rick Langley
Published a month ago

The German military is apparently preparing for an attack by Russia following the 2024 election that may escalate into a wider global conflict. Ministry of Defense's military scenario claims Russian "hybrid" attack on NATO will spark global conflict.

The Second Seal is about to unfold as foretold to John the Evangelist in the Book of Revelation. It will start in Europe.

Your banking system will be the cause and Germany, once again, will be involved in this tragedy as it was on the last two occasions.

When it commences, much will be over saving the economy, and catastrophe will affect Greece, with much fallout in France.https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2012/05/16/second-seal-world-war-3/



emergencyleaked german military documentdetails countdown to world war 3

