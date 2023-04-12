The Collapse: We Will Not Be Conquered (S1E17)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tensions between preppers and non-preppers escalate. China begins losing control over its people. The US and Canada are safe from conquest. And the Plague arrives in mainland Africa.
How to support me:
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel
Send money via PayPal (enter my email - [email protected] - when prompted): https://www.paypal.com/signin?returnUri=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.paypal.com%2Fmyaccount%2Ftransfer&state=%2Fhomepage
Contact/Social Media and other video presence:
Email: [email protected]
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/laurelschannel
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/laurel
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/laurel/
Gab: https://www.subscribestar.com/laurel Citations:
Music purchased through subscription license on Bensound: https://www.bensound.com/
Most video clips purchased through subscription license on StoryBlocks: https://www.videoblocks.com/
Some photos and clips are from government websites