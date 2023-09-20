Behind Enemy Lines in Ukraine - What is Really Going On? w/ John Mark Dougan



John Mark Dougan, former Marine and Whistleblower, joins the program to discuss his time behind enemy lines in Ukraine. Dougan is currently living in Russia with political asylum. Recently he spent time in the war torn Donbas region in Ukraine with a official press pass from the Russian Government. Dougan, being one of the only western journalists to document the region, shares his experiences and knowledge from the ground. You will here about the biolabs he personally saw with his own eyes to the stories from countless citizens living in the region. You can buy his book "Betrayal of Truth: A Former Marine Exposes the Deceit of the Ukraine War" at https://www.amazon.com/Betrayal-Truth-Former-Exposes-Ukraine-ebook/dp/B0CH3R7BVB?ref_=ast_author_mpb

