This “MIND-BOGGLING” Attack on Freelancing Has Mike Rowe Sounding the Alarm
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
65 views • 03/19/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 17, 2024


Have you heard of the Corporate Transparency Act? How about the new gig economy guidelines that the Department of Labor just set? Because if you’re a gig worker, freelancer, or small business owner, your career could be in jeopardy. “Dirty Jobs” host and executive producer Mike Rowe joins The Glenn Beck Program to sound the alarm: “You want to set your own schedule? Forget it!” Mike and Glenn discuss how these new rules could affect 70 million Americans. Plus, they also debate whether our college system is beneficial, harmful, or unnecessary.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyfoN4HGAkU

Keywords
attackwarningglenn beckfreelancersmike rowenew rulesfreelancingcorporate transparency actmind-bogglingcollege system
