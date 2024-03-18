DAN MOHLER - LOVE AND FORGIVENESS

This is a beautiful sermon about the depths of Love and Forgiveness Jesus expects from His Followers. A lot of people will say: "I'll forgive, but I won't forget". Thank God, He isn't like that...

Isaiah 1: 18

18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

Psalm 103: 12

As far as the east is from the west, So far hath he removed our transgressions from us

Matt 6: 12

And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors

Hebrews 10: 14-17

14 For by one offering he hath perfected for ever them that are sanctified.

15 Whereof the Holy Ghost also is a witness to us: for after that he had said before, 16 This is the covenant that I will make with them after those days, saith the Lord, I will put my laws into their hearts, and in their minds will I write them;

17 And their sins and iniquities will I remember no more.