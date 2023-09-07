BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Cache of Weapons & Ammunition was Found in the DPR - Russian FSB states Cache was Planned to be Used in Organize Terrorist Attacks on the Territory on the Eve of Country-wide Voting Day
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
110 views • 09/07/2023

A large cache of weapons and ammunition was found in the DPR. The FSB department for the DPR states that the cache was planned to be used to organize terrorist attacks on the territory of the region on the eve of the country-wide voting day.

According to security officials, the find included nearly 40 Kalashnikov assault rifles, a Dragunov sniper rifle, a Vladimirov tank heavy machine gun, a Kalashnikov machine gun, two Shmel infantry rocket launchers, two RPG-7V grenade launchers, 720 armor-piercing cartridges of 7.62 mm caliber, one a box with armor-piercing cartridges of 14.5 caliber and 12 high-explosive fragmentation shells of 30 mm caliber.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
