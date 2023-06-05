BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
There is a lot of corruption and deceit in the weaponization of American institutions or the Justice Department by the Chinese Communist Party
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact

Many very prominent Americans, some of whom are White House insiders, some of whom are heads of government agencies, and some of whom are lawyers, are playing their respective roles directly or indirectly. There is a lot of corruption and deceit in the weaponization of American institutions or the Justice Department by the Chinese Communist Party.

很多美国非常著名的人，他们中的一些是白宫的内部人士，一些是某政府机构的主管，一些是律师，他们都在直接或间接地扮演着各自的角色。中共对美国机构或司法部的武器化，有很多腐败, 勾结和欺骗的现象。

