BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Maduro Drops Some Truth Bombs to Western MSM
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 9 months ago

Maduro Drops Some Truth Bombs to Western MSM: “Why do you have to force our country into a war?”

“Do you remember the WMDs in Iraq? Who prepared the lie? They bombed a million to death in Iraq. Who apologized in the great Western media?

Who apologized from CNN, from the BBC, from AP, AFP, EFE, Washington Post, New York Times? 

Who apologized for the million that lost their lives in Iraq?

Who apologized for the more than 200k dead in the attack on Libya?

Who apologized for 20 years of destruction and death in Afghanistan?

Why this campaign against Venezuela? 

Venezuela has its truth, and I'm here to defend the truth of our country. I'm not afraid of your lies."

Adding:  Foreign media want to lead Venezuela to civil war, new sanctions and military intervention - Maduro

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy