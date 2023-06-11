© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kiev closed the discharge of water at the Dnieper hydroelectric power station for an offensive in the Kherson direction.
The termination of the discharge at the Dnieper HPP will lead to the maximum shallowing of the Dnieper River along its entire course (in particular, in the Kherson region). This will help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to force the riverbed to the south.