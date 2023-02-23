BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
02/15/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 88: NFSC protester was invited to the meeting to share with Americans about how American traitors sold American pensions
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
02/23/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p28z1k03b14
02/15/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 88: NFSC protester was invited to the meeting to share with Americans about how American traitors sold American pensions. Protesters have been spreading the truth about Covid-19 virus and a small group of evil people in the US who are colluding with the CCP. When they heard us shout out “CCP doesn’t equal to the Chinese people”, people all over the place were encouraged.


02/15/2023 对邪恶说不 第88天：新中国联邦抗议的战友被邀请参加聚会，与美国人分享美国叛徒如何出卖美国人的养老金。战友们一直在传播新冠病毒和美国一小撮与中共勾结的邪恶分子的真相。当他们听到我们喊出中共不等于中国人的时候，人们纷纷表示赞同和鼓励。

