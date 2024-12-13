BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
“FED Rats in MAGA Hats” - Jesse Watters on the Bombshell J6 Report
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
145 views • 6 months ago

(Dec 12, 2024) Jesse Watters on X:


FOX NEWS ALERT: @TheJusticeDept’s bombshell report on January 6 has dropped. The @FBI had 26 “confidential human sources” there that day - paid rats in MAGA hats. Over a dozen of these spies participated in the so-called “insurrection.” Why didn’t the FBI director tell Congress that when he testified under oath? The Democrats tried to gaslight us and said this whole thing was a conspiracy theory. But you were right all along.


Jesse Watters Primetime (Full episode) - Thursday, December 12: https://rumble.com/v5ywnvz-jesse-watters-primetime-full-episode-thursday-december-12.html


Jesse Watters: https://x.com/JesseBWatters


Source: https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1867384896152363048

current eventsnewsfalse flagpoliticsliesfbireportinsurrectionfox newsjesse wattersdonald trumpdcjustice departmentconspiracy theoryswampchristopher wrayfedsurrectionj6 maga
