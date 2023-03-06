⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1300, March 6, 2023

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (6 March 2023)

📄 Part I

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Attack and Army aviation, as well as the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy units near Timkovka (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 45 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 pickups have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the active action of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces and artillery operation have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy has lost over 160 personnel, 1 tank, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, and 1 fighting vehicle equipped with Grad multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS).





💥 In Donetsk direction, the active action of the 'Yug' Group of Forces and artillery operation have resulted in the elimination of up to 225 Ukrainian personnel, 5 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 pickups, 4 motor vehicles, 1 Uragan MLRS, and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️ 1 ordnance depot of 55th Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been destroyed near Dachnoye and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic) respectively.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces has neutralised the AFU units near Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 65 personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pickups, as well as the fighting vehicles equipped with Uragan and Grad MLRS have been eliminated.





💥 In Kherson direction, the artillery operation has resulted in the destruction of 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehicles, and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer.

📄 Part II (read Part I (https://t.me/mod_russia_en/6376))





✈️💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 86 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 117 areas.





◽️ 1 self-propelled launching ramp of Ukrainian Buk-M1 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Troitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 guidance radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Gulyaypole (Zaporozhye region).





✈️ Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Su-27 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Trudoolenovka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ 1 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been shot down near Novopavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Moreover, 15 rocket-propelled projectiles, launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS, have been intercepted, as well as 9 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Karmazinovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Blagodatnoye, Novoandreyevka, Kirillovka, Verkhnetoretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka, Magedovo (Zaporozhye region), and Lesnoye (Sumy region).





📊 In total, 396 airplanes, 217 helicopters, 3,345 unmanned aerial vehicles, 410 air defence missile systems, 8,192 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,054 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,284 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 8,771 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.