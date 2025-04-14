BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Do You Love Jesus?
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
5 months ago

Do you love Jesus? If you’re a Christian and somebody asked you that question, you would automatically nod, after all, how can you not love your Savior? The Bible says that we are supposed to love God with all our heart, mind, soul, and strength.

Love is patient and kind. But it is also not envious, boastful, filled with pride, selfish, or malicious. It does not celebrate wrongdoing, but rejoices in virtue. Divine love overlooks the faults of others, has a disposition to believe in good motives, holds on to possibility, and does not complain in the midst of adversity. God the Father loved humanity enough to send the Son of God to redeem us.

Your purpose in life is to know, love and serve God. Loving seems simple enough and the Bible talks a lot about love, especially the highest form of love, but Jesus also associated love with obedience. The relationship between love and obedience is easy to discern. If you truly love Jesus, actions speak louder than words, and you prove your love through what you do.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2022/RLJ-1883.pdf

RLJ-1883 -- OCTOBER 23, 2022

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


biblesaviorforgivenesslovejesuschristianmindheartsoulstrengthkindnessobediencepurposeredemptionadversitypatiencevirtuedivine lovegod the fatherserve godgood motives
