Massive “Anti-Semitic” Protests Against Netanyahu

Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
“Anti-Semitic” Israelis are AGAIN on the streets protesting the Zionist regime.
Prior to the 10/7 Netanyahu-MOSSAD directed Hamas “attack,” over 500,000 were protesting.
Per the Bill passed by House, such anti-GOVT protests are “anti-Semitic”
-Dr.SHIVA