Babylon is fallen: Mystery Babylon the great provides sorceries or pharmakia

Revelation 17 and 18 describes the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as that great whore which fornicates with the world. She is called Mystery, Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17:5.



Catholics are to COME OUT of this evil church as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5 before she will get absolutely ANNIHILATED by God with fire in Revelation 18:8-9.



Revelation 18:23 speaks of Babylon’s role is spreading drugs, medication known as pharmakia or sorceries.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington