RT News - August 20 2025 6AM GMT
August 20, 2025

rt.com



Washington confirms US troops will not be in Ukraine, while Donald Trump squashes Kiev's dreams of joining NATO or regaining control of Crimea. That's after the US president's meeting with Zelensky and European leaders in the White House. Ukraine continues to spark public outrage with its mobiliяation, this time after reports drunk recruitment officers assaulted a family's car. Hungary reports that oil is flowing again to the EU through Russia's Druzhba pipeline after a Ukrainian strike, but EU leadership shrugs off the attack on crucial infrastructure insisting who did it is unclear.


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/


Visit me on my other websites like Bitchute, UGETube, Odysee and Rumble. Thanks for watching.


https://www.bitchute.com/thedeadgene/

https://ugetube.com/@gene_easley

https://odysee.com/@thedeadgene:5

https://rumble.com/c/c-894515

