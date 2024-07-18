© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2yrs ago FX FAKE Gunshot Theater Special Effects How They Create FAKE Scenes Air Squibs & Effects To Deceive Everyone
Air Squib
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xyWnkYXfx0c
How you can create special effects using the air squib
Simbodies Calander
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FjdgPJ4KuWs
Trauma FX - Realistic Casualty Simulation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=364FzV4nhvM
SIMBODIES