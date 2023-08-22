ARE YOU READY FOR COVID-19(84) ROUND 2? WE WILL NOT SUBMIT!!!

DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/ SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth

A new Covid-19(84) “variant” called Eris is allegedly spreading with cases said to have already reached England, Ireland and the US.





Scientists are now urging that masks return and the Biden administration is suggesting that Americans get the NEW Covid-19(984) boosters ASAP!





In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news while most importantly discussing the solutions we need to be looking at NOW before round 2 of the pandemic begins.





Sources:





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-covid-2023-variant-eg5-strain-what-to-know/?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=CBSNews%2Fmagazine%2FLatest+Headlines





https://themessenger.com/health/experts-concerned-over-new-covid-19-strain-former-fda-chief-says?utm_source=flipboard&utm_content=topic%2Fu.s.politics





https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/new-variant-covid-mask-rules-b2395154.html?utm_source=reddit.com





https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-administration-urge-americans-get-new-covid-19-boosters-2023-08-20/





https://off-guardian.org/2023/08/18/is-this-the-real-reason-eris-cases-are-spiking/





https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/





https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-1-2-swine-flu-vaccines-and-the-cbc/





https://pressfortruth.ca/the-shot-is-the-pandemic-part-3-the-origin-of-the-variants-revealed/





The Covid-19(84) COMPUTER SIMULATION EXPOSED With Dr. Andrew Kaufman!!!

https://pressfortruth.ca/the-covid-1984-computer-simulation-exposed-with-dr-andrew-kaufman/

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





