Rioting Israeli settler extremists TORCH IDF West Bank command center

Rioting settler extremists TORCH IDF West Bank command center

Hilltop Youth movement wants Arabs out FASTER

Binyanmin base footage from ItalyBlumental

Adding: Two photos said from IDF were also shown of inside a burned room of center.

Adding: 🚨Starlink unmasked: Mossad’s silent WEAPON inside Iran

The Iranian parliament has banned Starlink, the satellite internet service operated by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

A seemingly harmless internet service has turned into a war-fighting tool.

So does the Mossad use it?

▪️ The elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly confiscated eight Starlink terminals used for espionage linked to Israel's Mossad spy agency in Hormozgan, southern Iran.

▪️ The Washington Post earlier reported that Israel's Rising Lion op was prepared by Mossad cells inside Iran for months. Apparently they used Starlink to communicate.

▪️ The Jerusalem Post estimates around 20,000 covert Starlink dishes are active in Iran.

▪️ Over 700 people have been arrested in Iran for spying for Israel and the US, including 53 for drone surveillance of sensitive sites and sending data abroad.

Who turned the beam on?

▪️ Musk activated Starlink in the region after Israel launched its military operation against Iran. The announcement came in response to US pundit Mark Levin’s call to “put the final nail in the coffin of the Iranian regime.”

▪️ Musk had previously activated Starlink during Iran’s 2022 protests, after the US loosened sanctions to boost internet for rioters.

▪️ Time Magazine praised the smuggling of Starlink kits into Iran in January 2023 as a way to “sustain rebellion.”

Military uses

▪️ Starlink is widely used by Ukraine for drone strikes and surveillance against Russia.

▪️ The Israeli military has been using the service too. In May, Wired revealed VC Shaun Maguire gave Israel’s IDF Starlink access as early as October 9, 2023 — long before Musk offered internet to Gaza aid groups.

▪️ Experts note Starlink’s stealthy hardware, flexible beams, updateable software, and US-controlled backend, all which make it a silent SIGINT tool.

▪️Though branded as being civilian, Starlink can serve the Mossad as a battlefield enabler — powering drones and espionage while offering plausible deniability.