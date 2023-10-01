© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ever since the United States got involved with World War One, it has been beholden to a growing Military Industrial Complex. It has grown so large that it controls the direction of the U.S. Presidents have been killed who disagree with it. Today, Joe Biden is heading us into a war with Russia because the MIC feeds off of it. So do politicians. How do We The People stop it?