We Don’t Need Everyone

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If those who knew the truth would vote for the things they believe in—like biological realities about gender and sexuality—CHP MPs would already be serving in Parliament. Vote your conscience and turn the tide of unbelief. Join CHP today at https://www.chp.ca/get-involved/
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/