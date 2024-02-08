Loudermilk: What Evidence Was Given To Fani Willis By Democrats' J6 Panel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Georgia Congressman Barry Loudermilk says he is pursuing discovery to find out what evidence was given to Fani Willis by the Democrats' J6 Committee and whether it was "cherry picked." One America's John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html