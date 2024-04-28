What happens When the US Dollar Ceases to be The World's Reserve Currency? Bitcoin ...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the decline in the United States, the US dollar risks, losing its status as reserve currency of the world, this is due to massive amounts of inflation, decline in faith of property rights in the United States, and massive amounts of debt. At which point in time, the US dollar loses supremacy, the quality of life for Americans will decline dramatically. The only solution that I see is #bitcoin #USdollar #usdebt #inflation