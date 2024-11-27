Interview with Times Square Author Westley Thomas - An American Hero and Veteran

https://a.co/d/jcr5gbb

https://westleythomasbooks.com/

William and Zera were childhood sweethearts who married after high school. However, their joy was short-lived. William was deployed to Vietnam to serve his country, leaving behind a devastated Zera. Like many families affected by war, William and Zera's lives were forever changed. Despite their efforts to hold on, they were torn apart by the war. When Zera received news of William's death, the pain seemed insurmountable.





Time passed, and Zera eventually met Steve. Although hesitant at first, she began dating Steve and they eventually married. Many years later, Zera received an unexpected shock: William was alive. Reuniting with him forced Zera to make a difficult decision about her future. Who would she choose to continue her life with? Could you make such a choice?





The book explores themes of love, war, loss, family, friendship, and death, encapsulating the complexities of daily life. It serves as a tribute to the resilience and strength of the human spirit, delving into the motivations behind people's actions. With elements that resonate with every reader, the book offers a compelling narrative with a shocking conclusion kept hidden until the very end.

Join us as we chat with Westley Thomas , a Vietnam veteran and author. Discover his journey, life stories, and the inspiration behind his bestselling book. Don’t miss this heartfelt conversation.





https://podopshost.com/yayadiamond

00:00 Introduction

00:57 Guest Welcome

01:45 Times Square Story

04:18 Book Origins

07:51 Writing as Therapy

11:12 Veterans' Advocacy

19:33 Emotional Struggles

22:25 Conclusion