The Entire History of the Phoenicians (2500 - 300 BC) Ancient History Documentary

History Time





Dec 21, 2020





Get MagellanTV here: https://try.magellantv.com/historytime & get an exclusive offer extended to our viewers: an extra month FREE. MagellanTV is a new kind of streaming service run by filmmakers with 3,000+ documentaries! Check out our personal recommendation and MagellanTV’s exclusive playlists: https://www.magellantv.com/explore/hi...





13:40 - Part 1 - Who Were the Phoenicians?

24:00 - Part 2 - Origins

38:04 - Part 3 - To The Sea

51:03 - Part 4 - What Happened to the Phoenicians?





This video was researched & developed by History With Cy. Check out his channel for more epic ancient history content:-

/ @historywithcy https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZzqG2zfeRKMoJwDwk1FTvQ





The script was edited and adapted by Pete Kelly. Check out my other channel for more history content:-

/ @petekellyhistory https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq-bTjlaTZhaohEracnN6w





Check out Stefan Milo's video on the life of a Carthaginian Merchant:-

• The Life Of A Carthaginian Merchant (... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YmWI1n8zS_8&t=0s





Check out The Histocrat's video on The wars of Ancient Carthage & Rome:-

• The Punic Wars - Countdown to Battle ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IcDRHhYVJSo&t=0s





— Become a patron for as little as a dollar a month & help keep this channel going:-

/ historytimeuk https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqa3BOQ0N2c3BzSUxTTGNqRGhhTzg0WU9hSVhSd3xBQ3Jtc0trQ09vOF82clY0bEsyYWJJU3VsTjZQRXowUk5yVm1ER1h1clozMzFKZWwxbDlubm9jOXk5WTdfVVgyV1FCNDBQZGFxdkhmUXBxSWt3ZnVLbzBSS2hoVDlPdFo5eWVNbkpfQkI2TzBYWFBYTjlpbW1zWQ&q=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.patreon.com%2FhistorytimeUK&v=-p8OZz5KJoo





— History Time is now a podcast. You can find us wherever you get your podcasts from.





—Join the History Time community:-

Twitter:-

/ historytimeuk

Facebook:-

/ historytimeofficial

Instagram:-

/ historytime_ig





— Music courtesy of:-

- Epidemic Sound

- Joss Gallanagh-Edwards:-

/ jgemusic

http://jgemusic.com

- Brodie Marshall:-

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0Q7hB...

/ user-516251154

Instagram: / brodiemarshallmusic





I've compiled a reading list of my favourite history books via the Amazon influencer program. If you do choose to purchase any of these incredible sources of information then Amazon will send me a tiny fraction of the earnings (as long as you do it through the link) (this means more and better content in the future) I'll keep adding to and updating the list as time goes on:-

https://www.amazon.com/shop/historytime





I try to use copyright free images at all times. However if I have used any of your artwork or maps then please don't hesitate to contact me and I’ll be more than happy to give the appropriate credit.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-p8OZz5KJoo