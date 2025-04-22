The Bikkurim, The Reward for making YEHOVAH first in your life HB003 Bikkurim 2025





Scripture: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-14





SYNOPSIS: Some people can be walking on the road to Emmaus and not even see who Messiah is. Yom Habbikurim is all about the seed that has to die so that it can bring life. Yes, from one seed can come abundance if planted properly. But if you think the seed can only grow in Israel your sadly mistaken. The coastlands waited for the whole truth, now let them not only learn about the HaShabbat. But…the full knowledge of all 613. Let them learn Torah and about who is the Bikkurim.





HOLY DAY LESSON: Vayikra (Lev) 23:1-14 no matter where you live. D’varim (Deut) 26:1-11 understanding redemption. Psalm 50:22-23 offers thanksgiving. Psalm 107:6-8 he rescued them from their distress. Hoshea (Hos) 14:1-2 praise from our lips. Mattiyahu (Mat). 28:1-6 HEBREW THOUGHT PROCESS ORDER. Yochanan (Jn) 20:1-18 first day. Luke 24:13-34 about the road. About the reveling of truth on Bikkurim. 1Cor 15:3-6 the 3rd day. 1Cor 15:13-23 firstfruits. Rev 1:5 firstborn of the dead. D’varim (Deut) 21:17 double portion. Mishlei (Prov) 3:7-10 honor YEHOVAH with. Vayikra (Lev) 23:11-14 if you are going to keep Shabbat or keep kosher then…





