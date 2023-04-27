My 3 WAVES of CLEANING Getting RID of the PHYSICAL MESS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello beloved viewer who just wants to get back unto track with life. I am telling you what I did when I was at my lowest with #depression ! Being #grateful when you are #homeless , living in your car and don't know where you are gonna stay the next day! A hard task, but I made it and I did it. Well, when your mindset is cluttered so is usually your house and in this video I am attacking this issue with you with some great moments of timing while recording!