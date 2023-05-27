Directed Energy Weapon??

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗘𝗡𝗘𝗥𝗚𝗬 𝗪𝗘𝗔𝗣𝗢𝗡⁉️
Allegedly Filmed in Chile❔
𝘞𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘋𝘰 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘬 𝘪𝘵 𝘸𝘢𝘴?
Source @�𝙉𝘿 ILLUMINATI 🔺️❌